Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Watford v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to return to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night.

The Blues came from behind to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday after Jorginho’s penalty cancelled out Jadon Sancho’s opener.

Chelsea FC are still sitting at the top of the Premier League table but they are now a mere point ahead of Manchester City and two points ahead of Liverpool FC in the title race.

The Blues have only dropped two points on the road in the Premier League in the current campaign, in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool FC back in September.

Chelsea FC will face their former manager Claudio Ranieri as Watford look to build upon their 4-1 rout of Manchester United in their most recent home fixture.

Watford are sitting in 16th position and four points above the relegation zone following a return of six points from their last six Premier League games.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to ease to a comfortable 3-0 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night.

“Chelsea did not get the result they wanted against Manchester United on Sunday, but their performance was really good,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I’d imagine we will see more of Blues striker Romelu Lukaku here after he came off the bench late on against United, and that is not good news for Watford.

“Hornets boss Claudio Ranieri lost out to one of his former clubs, Leicester, on Saturday, and I don’t think he will have much joy against Chelsea either.”

Chelsea FC were 3-0 winners against Watford in their most recent Premier League meeting in July 2020 thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, Willian and Ross Barkley.

The south west London side have won their last four top-flight games against Watford in a run that stretches back to December 2018.

Watford were 4-1 winners against Chelsea FC earlier that year after Troy Deeney’s penalty helped set up an impressive win against their derby rivals.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime before Watford host Manchester City later that evening.

