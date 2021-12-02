‘I’m a bit worried’: Thomas Tuchel provides injury update ahead of West Ham v Chelsea FC

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is “worried” after Trevoh Chalobah was forced off with an injury in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 victory over Watford on Wednesday night.

Chalobah started his eighth Premier League game of the season for the Blues in the midweek clash at Vicarage Road but was forced off on the hour-mark after having picked up a knock.

The 22-year-old has been a consistent performer for the south west London side this season and Tuchel has confirmed that the defender is now a doubt for Saturday lunchtime’s trip to face West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Wednesday night, Tuchel said: “The next game is coming on Saturday and I am most worried about the injury to Trevoh.

“We got a lot of hits today. The doctor was on the field 20 times to treat players.

“It is a big loss with Trevoh and we have already some injured key players so I am a bit worried because the next game is Saturday at 12:30.”

The Blues were already without injured trio N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell and Reece James for Wednesday’s game.

Chelsea FC’s win at Watford – which came courtesy of goals from Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech – kept them one point clear at the top of the Premier League table after Liverpool FC and Manchester City also won their games on Wednesday night.

West Ham, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion at the London Stadium on Wednesday night as David Moyes’ men look to continue their strong start to the new season.

Meanwhile, goal-scorer Ziyech was delighted to net his first Premier League goal of the season after he was brought on to replace Chalobah on Wednesday night.

“This is one of the reasons why the coach brought me on so I have to be happy to score that decisive goal,” said Ziyech, who has scored three goals and made three assists in all competitions for the Blues this season.

“It was a difficult game from the beginning, not easy from the first minute, and it was not our best day but the most important thing is we got three points. All the other stuff is better to forget.”

