Mark Lawrenson predicts outcome of West Ham v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Chelsea FC will ease to a 2-0 win against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

The Blues are sitting at the top of the Premier League table with a slender advantage over Manchester City and Liverpool FC in the title race.

Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners against Watford at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night thanks to Hakim Ziyech’s second-half winner after Mason Mount broke the deadlock in the London derby.

West Ham were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton at the London Stadium but David Moyes’ men remain in fourth place seeing as Arsenal lost 3-2 to Manchester United.

The Hammers are winless in their last three Premier League games since beating Liverpool FC 3-2 after defeats by West Ham and Manchester City before their mid-week stalemate with Brighton.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to continue their unbeaten run with a 2-0 win over West Ham in the London derby in Stratford on Saturday lunchtime.

“It looks like the international break has halted West Ham’s momentum because they have not won any of their three Premier League games since – and I don’t see them ending that run here,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Chelsea were fortunate to win at Watford on Wednesday, and their manager Thomas Tuchel admitted it afterwards. I am expecting a reaction from them on Saturday – and a much-improved performance – because they rarely play poorly two games in a row.”

Chelsea FC battled to a 1-0 win over West Ham in their previous meeting at the London Stadium after Timo Werner scored a first-half winner for the Blues back in April.

However, the Hammers have a good record against Chelsea FC at home over the past seven meetings, winning five times, drawing twice and losing once.

Saul Niguez started just his second Premier League game of the season at Watford before he was substituted at half-time in successive top-flight fixtures.

Speaking to the media after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 victory over Watford, Tuchel provided an explanation for the summer signing’s withdrawal.

“He was on a yellow card. We had two options, [the other was to] take Marcos off and put Saul as a wing-back,” Tuchel is quoted as saying by Chelsea FC’s website. “I had this in my mind before the game if something happened to Marcos, but it wasn’t the right match to try new positions.

“It was him [who went off] to change the shape a little bit and have Thiago on the pitch with the quality of organising, and Trevoh in the six who is more physical.”

