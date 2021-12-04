Michael Owen reveals his prediction for West Ham v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to pull four points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at West Ham United on Saturday lunchtime.

The Blues head into the game on the back of their 2-1 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road in midweek as Thomas Tuchel’s men bounced back from their 1-1 draw with Manchester United before that.

Chelsea FC have the chance to increase their lead at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday, with Liverpool FC and Manchester City not in action until later in the day.

West Ham have a good recent record against their London rivals, with the Hammers having won three of their last six Premier League home games against Chelsea FC.

However, the Blues are looking in imperious form this season and they have only conceded six goals in their 14 games under Thomas Tuchel so far this term.

The south west London side have also won their past seven away league London derbies, which is an all-time record in the top four tiers of English football.

And former England and Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the Blues to claim a narrow win against David Moyes’ top-four chasing Hammers on Saturday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “What a game to start the Premier League weekend!

“David Moyes must have been gutted to have conceded such a late equaliser to Brighton and West Ham are on a poor run of form at the minute. The good news is that they remain firmly in the top four race, but they need to start picking up more points.

“It wasn’t a dominating victory, but Wednesday’s win over Watford was vital for Chelsea. My only concern at the minute for them is the number of goals they are scoring. [Romelu] Lukaku is still working his way back to full fitness, so they need him back fit and firing.

“This will be a very even game, but I can see Chelsea narrowly edging it, 2-1.”

West Ham start the weekend in fourth place in the table after their 1-1 draw against Brighton in midweek allowed them to pull one point clear of fifth-placed Arsenal.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip