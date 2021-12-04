Gary Lineker hailed Divock Origi’s role as a super sub after the Belgium striker came off the bench to score a 94th-minute winner for Liverpool FC in a 1-0 victory at Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds started the Premier League clash at The Molineux knowing that a win would take Jurgen Klopp’s men above Chelsea FC in the standings after the Blues lost 3-2 to West Ham in the day’s early kick-off.

Diogo Jota was returning to Wolves for the second time since his £45m move from the Midlands club to Liverpool FC in 2020 – and the Portugal international netted the only goal in a 1-0 win at Molineux Stadium last term.

But the 25-year-old spurned Liverpool FC’s two best chances of the second half when he guided a header wide of the post despite being just six yards out before Jota failed to find the net with Josa Sa beaten and two defenders on the line.

The Wolves goalkeeper produced an outrageous save to deny Sadio Mane in the 89th minute to leave Liverpool FC contemplating two dropped points.

But Origi, who replaced Jordan Henderson in the 68th minute, managed to collect Mohamed Salah’s pass before the Belgium international swivelled to fire past Sa.

Origi has now scored 11 times coming off Liverpool FC’s bench to underline his status as the Merseyside outfit’s super sub.

Match Of The Day host Lineker heaped praise on Origi for his impact off the bench.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “He doesn’t get that many, but Origi’s goals are always vital. A last gasp winner.”

Liverpool FC managed to hoist themselves above Chelsea FC into top spot in the Premier League table ahead of Manchester City’s clash against Watford in the late game.

Former Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher was lost for words at Origi’s winner.

Carragher posted the below on his Twitter page after the Belgian’s dramatic strike.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to AC Milan on Tuesday night.

