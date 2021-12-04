‘Body blow’: Michael Owen reacts to Divock Origi’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win at Wolves

Michael Owen described Divock Origi’s 94th-minute winner in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 victory at Wolves as a “body blow” to title contenders Chelsea FC and Manchester City.

Chelsea FC lost for just the second time this season in a 3-2 defeat by West Ham United at the London Stadium in Saturday’s early kick-off after Arthur Masuaka’s bizarre 87th-minute winner.

Liverpool FC knew that they could hoist themselves above Thomas Tuchel’s side if they could secure a fourth successive Premier League win against Wolves.

The Reds dominated the Premier League clash but their prolific attack struggled to unlock a dogged Wolves defence marshalled by ex-Liverpool FC defender Conor Coady.

Former Wolves forward Diogo Jota missed a headed chance from close range before the Portugal international was unable to find the net with Jose Sa out of his goal and two defenders to beat on the line.

And Sa produced a world-class save in the final minutes of normal time to deny Sadio Mane to leave Liverpool FC heading towards a fifth stalemate of the 2021-22 season.

But substitute Origi scored a dramatic winner in the 94th minute to secure three points for Liverpool FC after the Belgium striker managed to swivel and steer a finish past Sa.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen stated that Origi’s winner could prove to be a decisive moment in the Premier League title race.

Asked if Origi’s goal was massive in the context of the title race, Owen told Premier League productions:

“It is. It absolutely is. This title run could be decided by one or two points. It could be two points gained in a blink of an eye.”

Owen added: “What a body blow to them [Chelsea and Man City]. They’re watching and they think Liverpool FC have dropped two points before the winner. These are game [that count] – not the ones where you win three or four nil.”

Liverpool FC will take on AC Milan in their final Champions League group-stage fixture on Tuesday night with their place in the round of 16 already secured.

Legendary Liverpool FC striker Ian Rush took to Twitter to celebrate Origi’s goal.

Rush wrote on Twitter: “Get in!!! He’s done it again.”

The Reds will host Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side in their next Premier League fixture at Anfield on Saturday.

