Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to find a way to secure three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw with Everton in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night despite Mason Mount giving the title challengers a second-half lead.

Chelsea FC’s advantage lasted all of four minutes before a weakened Everton team managed to level the Premier League clash thanks to Jarrad Braithwaite’s first goal for the Toffees.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have only managed to win three of their last six games to drop off the pace in the title race as Liverpool FC and Manchester City extended their winning runs.

Chelsea FC will start the Premier League weekend four points adrift of leaders Manchester City ahead of their trip to Wolves in the top flight on Sunday.

The Blues lost 3-2 to West Ham United in their last Premier League fixture on the road to lose for just the second time in the 2021-22 campaign.

Wolves are in eighth position after the West Midlands side were 1-0 winners against Brighton on Wednesday night.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson reckons Chelsea FC will return to winning ways against Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“Wolves do not score many, but they don’t concede many either,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport. “They will make life difficult for Chelsea, just as they have against Liverpool and Manchester City in the past few weeks.

“But both of those sides still took three points against Wolves, and I think Chelsea will do the same, despite their wobble in the past few weeks.

“Even if they don’t play well, Thomas Tuchel’s side usually still find a way to win. They are still right in the mix in the title race too, and things will click again for them soon, I am sure of it.”

Chelsea FC have only managed to win two of their last five Premier League games and have dropped seven points from winning positions in their past seven top-flight games.

The Blues have traditionally dominated this fixture and Wolves have only managed to win three of their last 14 meetings in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC have struggled with injuries in the middle of the park over the past month or so – and Tuchel admitted that the Blues are lacking depth in central midfield.

“Mateo [Kovacic] trained for the first time today,” Tuchel told BBC Sport. “But, my honest opinion, Jorginho is a doubt because he’s in pain, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also a doubt because he’s in pain.

“We may need to start with Mateo and N’Golo on Sunday. Would that be fair? Would that be possible? I don’t know.”

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Boxing Day.

