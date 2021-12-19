Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Wolves v Chelsea FC

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Wolves to cause an update by claiming a 1-0 win over Chelsea FC on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea FC are preparing for the clash at Molineux as they aim to get back to winning ways following the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Everton at Stamford Bridge in midweek.

A whole host of Premier League games have been called off this weekend due to the coronavirus crisis, but the Blues’ trip to Wolves is scheduled to go ahead at the time of writing.

Chelsea FC are currently four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table and they will be eager to continue their title bid by claiming a victory in their final Premier League game before Christmas.

However, former Tottenham and Manchester United star Berbatov reckons that the home side could well cause an upset on Sunday and he is tipping them to claim a 1-0 win.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Chelsea slipped up against Everton and I think the cracks are beginning to show in their armour.

“I can see a surprise happening in this one. Wolves aren’t doing bad and they have had some good performances against top teams recently, they are a solid team who can stay compact and stick to their game plan, I think they could cause issues for Thomas Tuchel.”

Chelsea FC have only won two of their last five games in the Premier League to cause them to fall behind Liverpool FC and Manchester City above them in the table.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel admits that he is concerned by his side’s failure to turn positive performances into positive results.

“We are in a place where you don’t want to be,” said Tuchel ahead of Sunday’s game. “We have had good performances – sometimes very good – but we don’t have the results for them.

“If you have bad performances and you don’t have the results, you just focus on the performance. You speak it out loud, get the details better, do whatever needs to be done to make the performance better and increase the possibility of a result.

“If you had a bad performance and you get a good result, even better because you are still in the place where you can focus on the bad performance, but you win and have that atmosphere.”

The south west London side are scheduled to be back in action on Wednesday night, when they travel to take on Brentford in the League Cup quarter-finals.

