Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Wolves v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to return to winning ways in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory at Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The south west London side are looking to get their title bid back on track after they conceded a late equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Everton at Stamford Bridge during the week.

Chelsea FC started the weekend in third place in the Premier League table and four points behind leaders Manchester City as they look to keep up with Pep Guardiola’s pace-setters.

Wolves, meanwhile, were eighth in the table, as they continue to challenge for a European spot this season.

Chelsea FC’s title bid has hit something of a stumbling block in recent weeks and the Blues have only managed to win two of their last five outings in the top flight.

However, former England and Liverpool FC star Owen is expecting to see Thomas Tuchel’s men return to winning ways at Molineux on Sunday with a narrow away victory.

Writing in his weekly column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Wolves continue to look a really solid outfit. Defensively they are superb, comfortably the best defence outside the top three. If they can just put a few more chances away, they’ll definitely be in the hunt for the top six.

“This is a big game for Chelsea after what was a very disappointing draw against Everton on Thursday. The pressure is now on them after dropping those points.

“I can’t see this being high scoring. Two of the league’s best defences are on show here, so I can see the odd goal deciding this. I’m going for 1-0 to Chelsea.”

Speaking on Friday before this weekend’s trip to Wolves, Blues boss Tuchel revealed that Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are both injury doubts for the game.

“We have again Jorginho a doubt for Sunday because he’s in pain,” Tuchel said. “We have Ruben Loftus-Cheek a doubt because he’s in pain. I don’t know if it is possible for them to travel with us tomorrow and play on Sunday.

“So maybe we start with N’Golo [Kante] and Mateo [Kovacic]? Would that be fair [on them]? No. Would that be possible? I don’t know. But maybe we do it.”

