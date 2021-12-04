Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Wolves v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson believes Liverpool FC will continue their impressive scoring run with a 2-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have scored two goals or more in all but one of their Premier League games in the 2021-22 season, finding the net an incredible 43 times in 14 fixtures.

Liverpool FC were 4-1 winners against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota.

The Reds are in third position and two points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea FC in the title race, with Manchester City sandwiched between Klopp and Thomas Tuchel’s men.

The Merseyside outfit have scored four times in each of their last three games as they chalked up emphatic victories over Arsenal, Southampton and Everton.

Wolves have drawn their last two games following a goalless stalemate with Burnley at Molineux Stadium in their mid-week fixture.

The West Midlands club are sat in eighth position in the Premier League table following a respectable return of 21 points from 14 games.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson can’t see past a Liverpool FC win in Saturday’s clash considering the Reds’ incredible goal-scoring form.

“Molineux is usually a happy hunting ground for Liverpool, who have won all of their past five visits there in the Premier League,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Wolves will give them a good game this time, but they can’t score at the moment. Finding the net is not an issue for the Reds though – they have averaged more than three goals a game in the league this season, which is a stunning record.”

Liverpool FC have won their last nine Premier League games against Wolves in a run that stretches back to December 2010.

The Reds lost to Wolves in FA Cup meetings in 2017 and 2019 despite their perfect Premier League record.

Jota scored a winner on the stroke of half-time in the most-recent meeting between these two clubs at Molineux back in March.

Klopp heaped praise on his three attackers Salah, Jota and Mane after their 4-1 rout of Everton on Wednesday night ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wolves.

“Scoring these two goals, the first one was a pass from Hendo and the next one, he put Coleman under pressure,” Klopp told his post-match media conference.

“We saw a similar situation in the Chelsea – [Manchester] United game; even Jorginho, one of the best in the world, under pressure and a high ball is really tricky. He went and put that away, absolutely great. Diogo’s goal, outstanding.

“The performance of all of the boys was absolutely outstanding. I thought Sadio was in moments unplayable as well, so it was just a good performance.”

