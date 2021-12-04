Paul Merson states his prediction for Wolves v Liverpool FC

Paul Merson is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 3-0 win over Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds have been in supreme goal-scoring form in the Premier League over the past few weeks since their return to top-flight action after losing 3-2 to West Ham before the international break.

Liverpool FC have scored four goals in resounding victories over Arsenal, Southampton and Everton to move to within two points of Premier League leaders Chelsea FC.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are comfortably the Premier League’s top goal-scorers, boasting an incredible 39 goals in 14 games in the top flight, while Wolves have the second-lowest tally in the division ahead of only Norwich.

Wolves have won one of their last four Premier League games following successive stalemates with Burnley and Norwich City.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes Liverpool FC will ease to a resounding 3-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Wolves have been up there in the Premier League this season but they don’t score goals,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “They’re not getting into the top four or five unless they start creating chances, and they certainly can’t afford 0-0 draws against Norwich and Burnley.

“Liverpool are unstoppable at the moment, and they will score goals. If Liverpool score twice, can Wolves keep up with them? They have Mohamed Salah to contend with, and I think he’s currently the best player in the world. Wolves have been impressive, but I can’t look past a comfortable Liverpool victory here.”

Liverpool FC have only lost one of their last 14 Premier League games against Wolves – and you’d have to go back to December 2010 to find that defeat under Rafael Benitez.

The Reds were 1-0 winners in this fixture last season after Diogo Jota scored an added-time goal at the end of the first half to help Liverpool FC secure a narrow 1-0 win.

Jota has scored six goals in six starts in the 2021-22 season to highlight his impressive goal-scoring form alongside the Premier League’s top goal-scorer Mohamed Salah.

Klopp confirmed that Joe Gomez and Naby Keita will both be sidelined for the trip to Wolves but the Reds duo are close to a return to first-team action.

“[They were involved in] big parts [of the session]. It was really nice to see,” Klopp told his pre-match media conference on Friday.

“We didn’t let them do the full session because medical told us not to do that, but they looked brilliant.

“They now use the next two or three days to do the stuff they have to while being part of team training – and then I think from Sunday on, if nothing happens between now and then, they should be in contention again.”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip