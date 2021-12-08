Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Zenit Saint-Petersburg v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to claim top spot in their Champions League group with a 1-0 victory over Zenit Saint-Petersburg on Wednesday night.

The south west London side head into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 3-2 defeat by West Ham United in the Premier League at the weekend.

Chelsea FC lost to David Moyes’ men at the London Stadium as they dropped down into third place in the Premier League table.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have been in great defensive form all season but their defeat by the Hammers on Saturday was just their second Premier League loss of the campaign and it ended their 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The Blues now head to Russia looking to claim all three points and secure top spot in their group ahead of Juventus.

Former Manchester United and England star Owen feels that Chelsea FC will have enough to edge to a 1-0 victory at Zenit and claim all three points.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “This won’t be an easy away trip for the Blues, but they’ve been in very good form in Europe this season.

“A win would seal top spot in the group and I fancy them to get it, I’m going for 1-0.”

Chelsea FC striker Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal of the opening matchday meeting between the sides at Stamford Bridge back in September.

The Blues will be without key midfielder N’Golo Kante for Wednesday’s game as he continues to nurse an injury – and Chelsea FC boss Tuchel admits that his team have been missing the World Cup winner.

“I think he is superman,” Tuchel said of Kante. “He is the guy who makes the difference, the guy everybody in the whole world wants in his midfield.

“We miss him for a long time. Can we produce results and top performances without N’Golo? Yes, we can. We have proved it already.”

