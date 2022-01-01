Michael Owen took to social media to declare that Arsenal have made “huge progress” despite the disappointment of their 2-1 loss to Manchester City at The Emirates on Saturday lunchtime.

Arsenal headed into the game looking to make it five wins in a row in the Premier League after an impressive string of recent results from Mikel Arteta’s men.

The Gunners, who were without Arteta on the sidelines after he tested positive for Covid-19, started the game brightly and conjured a number of promising attacks in front of their home fans,

The opening goal came in the 31st minute, when Kieran Tierney’s low cross was fired into the bottom corner by Bukayo Saka for his sixth goal of the season in the Premier League.

However, City were level in the 57th minute when Riyad Mahrez dispatched his penalty after Granit Xhaka was adjudged to have fouled Bernardo Silva in the box following a VAR review.

Gabriel Martinelli then missed a great chance to put the hosts ahead again but he fired wide with the goal at his mercy.

Things then quickly got worse for Arsenal when Gabriel was shown a second yellow card in the 59th minute for a foul on Gabriel Jesus, after he picked up his first booking for scuffing the penalty spot before the equaliser.

Arsenal managed to hold firm until the third minute of second-half stoppage time, when Rodri poked home from close range to seal the three points for the Citizens.

Despite the disappointment of the loss, former Manchester United and England star Owen felt that there were plenty of positives for the Gunners to take from the game.

“Huge progress from Arsenal lately,” Owen wrote on Twitter after the final whistle. “So unlucky not to get anything out of the game.

“Couple of tough decisions to take and a couple of silly mistakes they need to learn from. Manchester City have just stuck a dagger in the hearts of Liverpool and Chelsea.”

The result moved Manchester City 11 points clear at the top of the table ahead of Chelsea FC’s home clash with Liverpool FC on Sunday.

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha felt that the Gunners were unlucky not to get something from the game following a valiant display from Arteta’s men.

“That is so unlucky,” Onuoha told BBC Sport. “In my opinion, City don’t deserve that. I think they’ve been very, very fortunate to have the man extra, to still be in the game. Then to score in the 93rd minute. They celebrated as much for both goals because they’ve been nowhere near their best today.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale felt that he and his team-mates can still take plenty of positives from the game despite suffering their seventh Premier League defeat of the season.

“Tough to take but we have to take it, that is the result,” Ramsdale told BT Sport. “I don’t think for large parts of the game teams have done that to Manchester City. The red card changes the game, we were so close. We go again, we have a big semi-final coming up.

“They are one of, if not the best team in the league. We are a young team and don’t fear anyone.”

Next up for Arsenal is the first leg of their League Cup semi-final clash against Liverpool FC at The Emirates on Thursday night. Manchester City will travel to Swindon Town in the FA Cup third round on Friday night.

