Fabrizio Romano provides update on Dusan Vlahovic amid Arsenal transfer talk

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Dusan Vlahovic’s situation in the January transfer window is “still quiet” despite recent reports of Arsenal making a move for the Fiorentina striker.

Reports in Italy last week claimed that the Gunners had made an offer of €55m plus Lucas Torreira to sign the Serbia international in the January transfer window.

It had been claimed that the north London side are hoping to tempt Fiorentina into selling the talented 21-year-old this month as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attacking options at The Emirates.

Fiorentina are reported to have all but wrapped up a deal to sign Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek from Hertha Berlin this month as cover for Vlahovic.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has delivered a fresh update on Vlahovic’s situation, claiming that there are not yet any developments regarding his future, despite rumours of Arsenal’s interest gathering pace in recent days.

Posting on Twitter on Friday morning, Romano wrote: “Fiorentina director Daniele Prade confirms club plan for Dusan Vlahovic: ‘We’ve signed Krzysztof Piatek as backup option for Vlahovic, we needed another striker’.

“Vlahovic situation’s still quiet for January window.”

Vlahovic has been earning a reputation as one of Europe’s top young strikers in recent months, with the forward having netted 16 goals and made two assists in 19 Serie A games so far this season.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future still up in the air, Arsenal are being linked with a number of potential signings this month as the Gunners consider offloading the Gabon international.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reckons that Sweden international Alexander Isak would be a great addition to the Arsenal side this month.

Ferdinand told the FIVE YouTube channel: “I saw in the media this morning about Isak, the Swedish boy, [being linked with Arsenal].

“He’d be a good signing. Another young, talented player who did really well for Sweden at the Euros. He’s a talented player, man.”

Arsenal are back in action when they travel to face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round on Sunday evening.

