Georginio Wijnaldum would be keen on a move to join Arsenal from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The 31-year-old midfielder has found his first-team opportunities at PSG to have been somewhat restricted this season due to injury, with the Dutchman having only started 11 Ligue 1 games this term.

He has scored three goals and made two assists in 24 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but according to Solhekol, the former Liverpool FC star is eyeing a transfer back to the Premier League.

Wijnaldum left Liverpool FC on a free transfer to join PSG last summer, with the midfielder initially signing a deal until 2024.

However, Sky Sports reporter Solhekol has appeared to suggest that his future at the French club is far from secure, and the midfielder would be open to a transfer to Arsenal.

However, whether PSG would be open to selling a player who they only bought last summer remains to be seen.

Speaking on The Transfer Show on Sky Sports News, Solhekol said: “The situation is Gini Wijnaldum is out injured at the moment. He’s not going to come out in public and say, ‘I want to leave PSG’, because you wouldn’t want to spoil your relationship with the fans.

“But what we’re being told is he would like to return to the Premier League. I’m not saying he wants to return today, this week or even in the summer, but he would like to return and we keep being told he would like to play for Arsenal. They’re a club he admired a lot when he was growing up. It’s definitely something that appeals to him.

“If PSG were to sign (Tanguy) Ndombele on loan, would they let one of their midfielders go? Would Wijnaldum then become an option for Arsenal? We know Arsenal are looking for a midfielder.

“PSG have consistently said, ‘we don’t want him to leave’.”

Wijnaldum scored two goals in 38 league games for Liverpool FC last season as he helped them to finish in third place in the Premier League table.

Arsenal have been left with just the Premier League positions to play for this season after they were knocked out of both the League Cup and FA Cup this month.

The north London side will take on Wolves, Brentford and Watford in their next three Premier League games.

