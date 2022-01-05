Rio Ferdinand has urged Arsenal to make a move to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad to bolster their squad.

The 22-year-old caught the eye with some impressive performances for Sweden at Euro 2020, where he notched up two assists in four outings for his country.

Reports in the media this week have credited Arsenal with an interest in the attacker, as Mikel Arteta ponders adding to his squad this month or in the summer.

Now, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has urged the Gunners to make a move for the Swedish attacker.

Ferdinand told the FIVE YouTube channel: “I saw in the media this morning about Isak, the Swedish boy, [being linked with Arsenal].

“He’d be a good signing. Another young, talented player who did really well for Sweden at the Euros. He’s a talented player, man.”

Isak has been in decent form for Real Sociedad so far this season, scoring four goals and making one assist in 16 La Liga games. He has also netted three times in five games in the Europa League for the Spanish side this term.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently gearing up for their League Cup semi-final showdown against Liverpool FC at The Emirates on Thursday night.

The Gunners head into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways following the disappointment of their 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend.

Despite the disappointment of that loss, Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale felt that there were plenty of plus points for the north London side from the performance.

“[There are a] huge amount of positives,” said Ramsdale after the game. “Not too many teams have dominated Man City like that more in the first half than we did it.

“We played really well in the second half and we need to try and get over the line in one these big games, but at the start of the season when it’s 4-0, 5-0, Liverpool, City, today’s a massive step in the right and like I said, we need to win one of these games, but ultimately we know we’re not challenging with these guys at the moment, but on today’s basis, if we can put that in week in, week out, we can be.”

