Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal ready to let these two players leave this month

Arsenal are prepared to let both Sead Kolasinac and Pablo Mari leave the club in the January transfer window, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The north London club have not yet brought in any new players this month but there continues to be speculation regarding some potential outgoings at The Emirates.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has already been shipped off to AS Roma on loan until the end of the season, and it appears that the Gunners could be prepared to let some further players leave the club this month.

Italian reporter Romano claims that Serie A side Udinese are working on a deal to sign Mari on a loan agreement until the end of the season, while Olympique Marseille are in talks to sign Kolasinac before the close of the current window.

Providing an update on potential outgoings at The Emirates on Wednesday, Romano wrote on his personal Twitter account: “Arsenal are prepared to let both Sead Kolasinac and Pablo Mari leave this month. Udinese are working to sign Mari on straight loan, negotiations ongoing.

“Olympique Marseille have approached Kolasinac – talks on to sign him right after Bakambu [done deal].”

Meanwhile, Romano also provided an update on Arsenal’s apparent interest in signing striker Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in the January transfer window.

Speaking in an interview last week, Romano revealed that the Gunners are interested in the talented Serbian forward but it remains to be seen whether they’ll be able to get a deal over the line this month.

“It’s true Arsenal have approached Fiorentina to have a negotiation for Vlahovic,” Romano said last week.

“They’re trying to find a way. They’ve got a good relationship with Fiorentina because Lucas Torreira is on loan at Fiorentina with a buy option.

“The problem is the player. That’s why it’s not at an advanced stage or close to being complete because at the moment from the player’s side and agent’s side, they’re not open to talk to Arsenal about a move in January.”

Arsenal are currently preparing for their League Cup semi-final showdown against Liverpool FC at Anfield on Thursday night. The Gunners head into that game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round last time out.

