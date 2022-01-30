Arsenal and Manchester United will have to pay £40m to sign Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Portugal international is in demand following his excellent performances for Wolves over the past few seasons in the Premier League.

The same article states Manchester United were eager to sign Neves this month to bolster Ralf Rangnick’s options in the middle of the park.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions were hoping that a £35m offer would be sufficient to convince Wolves to part company with Neves.

But Wolves are holding out for a transfer fee closer to £40m or £45m to prompt Manchester United to rethink their stance, the report states.

The Sun write that Wolves are confident about retaining Neves’ services until the summer thanks to their inflated price tag.

The media outlet claim that Arsenal are competing with Manchester United for the signing of the former Porto midfielder.

The report states that Neves would like to play regularly in Europe but the central midfielder is unlikely to force a transfer.

The Sun conclude that the Portuguese midfielder will remain at Wolves unless Arsenal or Manchester United make a huge bid before the close of the transfer window.

Neves has scored 22 times in 197 games in all competitions over the past five seasons at Wolves.

Former Manchester United defender Parker tipped Neves to remain at Old Trafford considering the Red Devils are still in transition under Rangnick.

“If I’m Ruben Neves, and after Ruben Neves destroyed Manchester United with his compatriot and teammate Moutinho, I wouldn’t want to leave Wolves and play with the players in this Manchester United midfield,” Parker is quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

“Maybe you’ll say I play with [Bruno] Fernandes, because they know each other, they’ve played together.

“The likes of Fred and [Scott] McTominay, everyone talks about them working hard. They do because they have to, because they’re always chasing all the time. That’s the way it is.

“Does he [Ruben Neves] want to do that? That’s not his game, his game is with the ball in his feet and seeing movement early.

“So I would say yes to Ruben Neves coming to Manchester United, but for someone of his ability and his sanity, I think common sense will prevail at the moment and he stays where he is.”

