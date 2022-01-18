Martin Keown has urged Arsenal to make a move to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore during the January transfer window.

Traore has been earning lots of praise for his fine performances for Wolves lately and he has scored one goal in 19 Premier League games so far this season.

Liverpool FC have been credited with an interest in landing the Wolves forward in recent weeks as Jurgen Klopp considers adding to his squad this month.

Arsenal are being linked with a number of potential signings this month as Mikel Arteta looks to construct a team capable of finishing in the Premier League’s top four this season.

Speaking after Traore, 25, helped to fire Wolves to a 3-1 victory over Southampton at the weekend, former Arsenal defender Keown admitted that he would love to see his old club make a move for the Spain international.

Speaking on BBC Final Score, as quoted by Metro, Keown said: “I feel Traore is awesome at times and just for once, we have the satisfaction of seeing it.

“It’s a lovely finish from him. I’d sign him if I was a manager. Arsenal – get in and buy him.”

Meanwhile, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has defended Arsenal after the north London derby clash with Tottenham on Sunday was postponed.

The Gunners were poised to travel to face their bitter local rivals but the match was called off at the request of Arsenal due to a combination of Covid-19 cases, injuries and players participating at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Former defender Richards has now come out in support of the Gunners after they faced criticism surrounding the move to postpone the game.

“I just feel like when it’s Arsenal, everyone wants to lump in for some reason. Arsenal have been in great form and by the rules they’ve done nothing wrong,” Richards said on Sky Sports.

“Like the lads have said here, the clarity, and they’re playing by what they perceive as not enough first-team players. So I understand other people being frustrated. But in my opinion, they’ve done nothing wrong. And let’s be honest, other clubs would do the same thing as well. This is not an Arsenal thing.

“People say the way they’ve handled it, they could have been better. Yes, of course, I think in terms of integrity of the game. But if you know that you’ve not got senior players fit…

“Every team in the Premier League would look after themselves and if they say they wouldn’t then they’re lying.”

