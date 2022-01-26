Arsenal are considering making a move to sign Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak before next week’s transfer deadline, according to reports.

The Evening Standard is reporting that the Gunners have had to divert their search for a new attacking player elsewhere after it emerged that the north London side may struggle to land their preferred target Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina this month.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move to sign Vlahovic this month, but reports in Italy have suggested that a move to Juventus looks more likely for the Serbian.

As a result, Arsenal are now considering other options, including Sweden international Isak, along with Jonathan David and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to the story.

The article claims that Isak may be the “easiest deal” to complete this month because the 22-year-old has a release clause in his contract believed to be worth around £75m.

Isak has scored seven goals and made one assist in all competitions for Real Sociedad this season and he notched up two assists in four games for Sweden at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

The article in the London-based newspaper points out that Arsenal are on the lookout for a new attacking player this month as the uncertainty about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at the club rumbles on.

The story claims that the Gunners could let Aubameyang leave the club this month but that would leave them even more short of options up front for the remainder of the campaign.

Arsenal will take on Wolves, Brentford and Watford in their next three Premier League games, with the Gunners solely concentrating on the English top flight for the remainder of the season after they were knocked out of both the League Cup and FA Cup this month.

