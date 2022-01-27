Mikel Arteta is “desperate” to sign a new striker for Arsenal in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the north London side are eager to bolster their options up front before Monday night’s transfer deadline.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a swoop for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic this month but it appears that the Serbian forward is headed to Juventus, with Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak and Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic both touted as possible other targets in the same article.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be able to successfully bolster their attacking line-up before the transfer window closes early next week.

As things stand, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is currently frozen out at The Emirates following a disciplinary breach, while Alexandre Lacazette is out of contract in the summer.

The same story claims that the Gunners could be set to sign both New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner and Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo this month if deals can be agreed before the deadline.

Bernd Leno, Eddie Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny could all be on their way out of the north London club this month, the article claims.

Speaking at the weekend, Gunners boss Arteta said that the club were working hard on bringing in some new signings, but the January transfer window is a difficult one in which to agree deals.

Asked if he still hopes to add to his squad before the transfer deadline on Monday, Arteta said at the weekend: “It was what we planned but the market is difficult and complicated.

“We knew that, but it’s a lot to manage. We have to make the right decisions with players we believe are going to really help us and try to bring the ones that can take us to the next level.

“We are certainly trying, but whether we are going to be able to do it, let’s see. It’s not only about our intention, but a lot of [things] that are needed to happen.”

