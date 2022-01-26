Arsenal are considering a move to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton but any move will be made in the summer, according to reports.

The Daily Star is reporting that the north London side are considering a move for the 24-year-old England forward in the event that they fail to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

According to the story, Vlahovic remains as Arsenal’s top attacking target, and they have “made it clear” that they are willing to do a deal worth more than £50m to bring him in now.

However, the article says that the Serbian wants to join a club that can offer him Champions League football next season and Juventus are currently leading the race for his signature.

The story claims that Calvert-Lewin is the man that Arsenal will turn to if they fail to land Vlahovic, but Everton are likely to strongly resist any attempts from the Gunners to prise away one of their most important players.

Calvert-Lewin has scored three goals in six Premier League games this season, in a campaign in which he has been injured for four months.

Meanwhile, Gunners boss Arteta insisted that Arsenal are looking to conclude some signings in the January transfer window as the clock ticks down to Monday’s deadline.

The Spaniard has said that the Gunners are looking at strengthening their squad this month but he admitted that the mid-season window is always a tricky one when it comes to getting deals over the line.

“It was what we planned [to strengthen] but the market is difficult and complicated. We are certainly trying, but whether we are going to be able to do it, let’s see,” Arteta said after his side’s goalless draw with Burnley on Sunday. “It’s not only about our intention, but a lot of [things] that are needed to happen.

“The players who come here have to take us to the next level. We already have a level and we want to set much better standards than we already have. That’s how we want to recruit.”

