Arsenal are facing competition from Serie A side Juventus in the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina this month, according to reports.

The Times is reporting that Arsenal’s pursuit of the 21-year-old Serbian forward has been “further complicated” by Juventus’ interest in landing the attacker this month.

According to the article, Juventus have made a proposed offer of €30m (£25.1m) plus Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski for Vlahovic – and the Serie A side, like Arsenal, are prepared to complete the deal immediately rather than wait until the summer.

The story says that Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso is under pressure to resolve Vlahovic’s future, as the striker has less than 18 months remaining on his current deal and he has so far rejected proposals to extend his contract.

Fiorentina are reported to value Vlahovic at around €75m (£68.2m) this month as the speculation about the striker’s future continues.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in signing Vlahovic for the last few weeks as Arteta considers bolstering his attacking options at The Emirates this month.

The Serbian forward has been in excellent form for Fiorentina this season, scoring 17 goals and making two assists in 21 Serie A games.

Speaking earlier this month, Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano suggested that Arsenal are keen to land Vlahovic but the player himself may not be eager to move in the January window.

“It’s true Arsenal have approached Fiorentina to have a negotiation for Vlahovic,” Romano said.

“They’re trying to find a way. They’ve got a good relationship with Fiorentina because Lucas Torreira is on loan at Fiorentina with a buy option.

“The problem is the player. That’s why it’s not at an advanced stage or close to being complete because at the moment from the player’s side and agent’s side, they’re not open to talk to Arsenal about a move in January.

“It seems he wants to stay at Fiorentina until the end of the season and bring Fiorentina back to European football and then leave in the summer. Let’s see what happens.”

