Arsenal have rejected another bid from Crystal Palace for striker Eddie Nketiah, according to reports in the British media.

Sky Sports is reporting that the north London side have turned down a fresh approach for Nketiah from the Eagles, who also tried to land the striker earlier this month and in last summer’s transfer window.

The story also claims that Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have been closely monitoring the striker’s situation at The Emirates as the clock ticks down on his contract.

Nketiah’s contract at the north London side is set to expire in the summer and as things stand, he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club.

The 22-year-old forward has found his first-team opportunities at Arsenal to be limited this season, and he has only made five starts in all competitions.

However, he has impressed whenever he has been called upon, and he netted five goals in five games in the League Cup to help Arsenal reach the semi-finals.

Arsenal have been keen to keep hold of Nketiah but the player has so far rejected the club’s offer of a new contract, the story adds.

“I’ve already spoken about Eddie, how I feel about him, the intentions of the club,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta earlier in the month as he insisted that he wanted to keep hold of the player. “He’s with us and every day he shows me that he wants to stay with us.”

Nketiah, who played the final 13 minutes of Arsenal’s goalless draw with Burnley last time out, will be hoping to feature when the Gunners take on Wolves at The Emirates on 10 February if he remains at the club this month.

