Mikel Arteta responds when asked if Arsenal will make any signings this month

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Arsenal are working hard on making some new signings in the January transfer window but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to get any deals over the line before Monday’s deadline.

The north London side have been linked with a number of potential inbound transfers in recent weeks as Arteta looks to add to his squad and boost their hopes of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Arsenal dropped some important points on Sunday when they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by basement club Burnley at The Emirates, leaving the Gunners in sixth place heading into the winter break.

The Gunners have been credited with an interest in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic this month but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to sign the 21-year-old before the deadline.

Arteta was quizzed about Arsenal’s remaining plans for the January window after the draw with Burnley, and the Gunners boss appeared to suggest that the north London club are trying hard to bring in some reinforcements.

Asked if he still hopes to add to his squad before the transfer deadline on Monday, Arteta said: “It was what we planned but the market is difficult and complicated.

“We knew that, but it’s a lot to manage. We have to make the right decisions with players we believe are going to really help us and try to bring the ones that can take us to the next level.

“We are certainly trying, but whether we are going to be able to do it, let’s see. It’s not only about our intention, but a lot of [things] that are needed to happen.

“The players who come here have to take us to the next level. We already have a level and we want to set much better standards than we already have. That’s how we want to recruit.”

Arsenal have been left with just their Premier League position to play for this season after they were dumped out of the League Cup by Liverpool FC at the semi-final stage last week.

Earlier in the month, they saw their hopes of winning the FA Cup come to a premature end when they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the third round.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a trip to Wolves on 10 February, before clashes against Brentford, Watford and Leicester City.

