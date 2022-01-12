Emmanuel Petit predicts where Arsenal will finish this season

Emmanuel Petit believes that Arsenal have what it takes to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Gunners made a terrible start to the campaign under Mikel Arteta when they lost their first three games in the top flight, but the north London side have responded since then and they currently find themselves in fourth place in the table.

The race for a top-four finish in the Premier League looks set to go to the wire, with the Gunners currently fourth and just a point ahead of fifth-placed West Ham United.

Tottenham are currently sixth in the table and two points behind Arsenal, but Spurs can move above their bitter local rivals if they win their two games in hand.

Arsenal are perhaps benefitting from not having the distraction of European football this season as they aim to finish in the top four and secure a return to the Champions League.

Now, former Arsenal midfielder Petit has stated his belief that the Gunners have a great opportunity to secure a return to the Champions League under Arteta.

Speaking in an interview with bookmakers.co.uk, Petit said: “Can Arsenal make the top four? If you asked me this question two months ago, I would have said it would be a miracle.

“But, after what Arsenal have done in the last few months, they now have an opportunity. They had a terrible start to the season, but now – after six months of playing – they have the chance to qualify for the Champions League.

“Now everyone is changing their minds. Confidence is back, so is the quality and I just hope they don’t get any more injured players because that has been a big problem.

“With what is happening to Chelsea at the moment, you can imagine them dropping even more important points and it has you thinking that maybe third place could be a target for Arsenal as well.

“Honestly, the opportunity they have now is a gift for these Arsenal players, so they have to take it!”

Meanwhile, Petit also stated his belief that Arsenal should dip into the January transfer market in order to bolster their squad.

“Arsenal have to go into this transfer window, but they can’t be patient as the market is closed in three weeks’ time and there is so much speculation surrounding players coming to the club,” he continued.

“But, Arsenal need to get some new faces because of players missing due to the African Cup Of Nations, Covid and injuries. They are especially short in midfield actually.”

Arsenal will travel to Liverpool FC in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Thursday night. After that, the Gunners will switch their attentions towards their crunch showdown against Tottenham in the Premier League away from home on Sunday.

