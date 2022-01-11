‘It’s an honour’: Ben White raves about Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu

Ben White lavishes praise on Takehiro Tomiyasu following the Japanese full-back's bright start to life as an Arsenal player

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta
Tuesday 11 January 2022, 00:01 UK
Arsenal and England defender Ben White
Arsenal and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screengrab)

Ben White has lavished praise on Takehiro Tomiyasu and says that the Arsenal defender is the best right-back he’s ever played with.

Tomiyasu has made an excellent start to life at Arsenal since having joined the Gunners from Italian side Bologna in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been a regular fixture at right-back for Mikel Arteta’s men and has made 16 starts in the Premier League for the north London side.

Tomiyasu has been earning lots of new admirers for his bright performances for the Gunners in recent weeks and he has quickly established himself as one of the key figures in Arteta’s Arsenal team this season.

White, who also joined Arsenal in the summer transfer window, has now admitted that it is an “honour” to line up alongside Tomiyasu and says he has been thrilled to link up with the Japan international at The Emirates.

“Tomi is amazing. He’s the best right-back I’ve ever played with. He’s always focused. It’s an honour to play next to him,” White told DAZN Japan.

“Tomi does the simple things at a world-class level. He is very alert and he isn’t careless in games.

“From the beginning he’s completely understood English and speaks as well as I do.”

Tomiyasu made his senior Japan debut back in 2018 and has notched up 28 appearances for his country since then.

The Japanese defender missed Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round on Sunday night due to injury and Arteta confirmed after the game that he was not sure whether the full-back would be fit for the trip to Liverpool FC in the League Cup semi-final first leg on Thursday night.

Asked on if Emile Smith Rowe and Tomiyasu will be in contention to play on Thursday, Arteta said on Sunday evening: “Again, it depends. They were injured and they couldn’t play. Gabi [Gabriel] was suspended. I’ll have to see in the next few days how they were.”

Arsenal’s next Premier League game is a north London derby showdown away from home against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Gossip
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC close to signing Colombia international Luis Diaz in £60m deal - report
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal approached Fiorentina about signing Dusan Vlahovic
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Everton's Lucas Digne is waiting for Chelsea FC bid
Gossip
Jurgen Klopp
Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool FC sent scouts to watch Luis Diaz three times last year
Bukayo Saka
Mikel Arteta discusses Bukayo Saka’s Arsenal future after Liverpool FC link
Related Articles

Home »
Gossip
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC close to signing Colombia international Luis Diaz in £60m deal - report
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal approached Fiorentina about signing Dusan Vlahovic
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Everton's Lucas Digne is waiting for Chelsea FC bid
Gossip
Jurgen Klopp
Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool FC sent scouts to watch Luis Diaz three times last year
Bukayo Saka
Mikel Arteta discusses Bukayo Saka’s Arsenal future after Liverpool FC link
Slideshow
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature