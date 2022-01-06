Arsenal have made an offer of €55m plus Lucas Torreira to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window, according to reports in Italy.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that the Gunners are hoping to be able to tempt Fiorentina into selling the 21-year-old this month and the north London side have made their first move.

According to the story, Arsenal have tabled a bid of €55m (£45.8m) plus Lucas Torreira and that the north London side value the total deal at around €70m.

Torreira is currently on loan with Fiorentina and the proposed transfer would make his stay in Florence permanent.

Whether Arsenal will be successful in tempting Vlahovic away from Fiorentina this month remains to be seen, however, as the Serbian’s preference would be to stay at the Italian club until the end of the season, the report adds.

Serbian forward Vlahovic – who has 14 caps for his national side – has been in excellent form for Fiorentina this season, scoring 16 goals and making two assists in 19 Serie A games for his side. His sparkling form this term follows his impressive showing last season, when he scored 21 goals and made three assists in 37 league appearances.

Torreira, meanwhile, has been a regular fixture in the Fiorentina midfield this term, with the Uruguayan having netted one goal and made one assist in 16 league games.

Author’s Verdict

With the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still very much up in the air, it would appear to make sense that Arsenal are eyeing some attacking reinforcements this month.

The Gabon international has been linked with a move away from The Emirates in the current window, and his exit may pave the way for the north London side to bolster their attack with someone of Vlahovic’s quality.

The proposed deal would also provide Fiorentina with the chance to sign Torreira, who has slotted into the Italian side’s midfield very well since his arrival on loan.

However, whether the Gunners will be successful in being able to land one of Europe’s most in-demand strikers this month remains to be seen.

