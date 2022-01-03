Arsenal are keeping tabs on Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking to improve his options in midfield and the Aston Villa star is a possible target.

The same article sates that the Gunners boss wants to sign a midfielder who can excel in a central role but can also play in an advanced position.

According to the same story, the north London side consider the 23-year-old as a “major option” for the Spaniard.

The Sun go on to write that Aston Villa would look to secure a transfer fee in the region of £15m for the Brazil international.

The article highlights some alternative targets if Arsenal are unable to get a deal over the line for the Villa midfielder.

Arsenal are reportedly looking at Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria but the Gunners face a lot of competition for the Switzerland international.

Luiz has made three assists in 14 games in the Premier League this season to help Steven Gerrard’s side hoist themselves up the table after a slow start to the campaign under Dean Smith.

The 23-year-old has scored three goals and has made seven assists in 83 appearances in the Premier League since his move to Aston Villa from Manchester City in 2019.

The South American midfielder, who started his career at Vasco da Gama, didn’t make an appearance for Manchester City despite being on their books for two years.

Author’s Verdict

Arteta has been overhauling the Arsenal squad since inheriting a club in disarray from Unai Emery back in December 2019.

The Gunners signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid in 2020 but the Ghana international has struggled with injuries.

It makes sense that Arteta would look to improve his central midfield options given Party’s injury problems and Granit Xhaka’s erratic performances.

Arsenal could be a natural next step for Luiz in his career as the Villa midfielder continues to establish himself in the Brazil team.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip