Arsenal aren’t likely to complete a “complicated” deal for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak in the January transfer window, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are thought to be in the market to sign a new centre-forward this month considering that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have struggled in the 2021-22 season.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic but the Serbia international isn’t thought to be keen on a move to north London with Juventus circling.

Mikel Arteta is being forced to look at other attacking options on his wishlist if the Arsenal boss wants to improve his attack for the second half of the top-four race.

Arsenal are rumoured to be one of the clubs chasing Isak’s signature as the 22-year-old continues to impress for Real Sociedad in the Spanish top flight this term.

But Italian transfer expert Romano has played down Arsenal’s chances of securing Isak’s signature in the January transfer window.

“He is a player Arsenal appreciate and is 100 per cent on Arsenal’s list,” Romano told the Don Robbie YouTube channel on Wednesday.

“I think for the final days of January it’s complicated because Real Sociedad always said they don’t want to sell the player in January.

“I’m sure Arsenal will try to sign a striker in January… [but] I’m told Isak isn’t leaving in January.”

Isak has scored four times and has made one assist in 18 games in La Liga so far this season.

The Sweden international has netted 30 times in 89 games in La Liga since his move to Real Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

Isak’s performances at Euro 2020 earned rave reviews from some British pundits after the Real Sociedad forward helped Sweden to reach the quarter-finals.

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker tipped Isak to attract interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.

Lineker wrote on Twitter back in June: “Don’t think there’s much doubt that Alexander Isak will attract a lot of attention from clubs across Europe. Exceptional talent.”

