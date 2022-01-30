Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea FC striker Alvaro Morata, according to a report in England.

The Times, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are eager to sign a striker to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options in the second half of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that the north London side were left disappointed after Dusan Vlahovic completed a move to Juventus from Fiorentina in the January transfer window.

According to the same story, Morata is set to fall down the pecking order at Juventus following the arrival of the Serbia international in a big-money deal.

The report goes on to state that the Spain international is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid but the former Chelsea FC striker has been heavily linked with a move to FC Barcelona.

The Times reveal that FC Barcelona want to sign Morata but the Spanish giants are struggling to come up with the money to fund the deal to leave the striker’s future in doubt.

The media outlet claim that Arsenal have been presented with the opportunity to sign Morata as the Gunners prepare to lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah.

Newcastle United have also been offered the chance to recruit Morata as the Magpies look to avoid relegation to the Championship, according to the story.

Morata scored 24 times in 72 games during his two seasons at Chelsea FC before he moved to Atletico Madrid.

Author’s Verdict

Arsenal need a new striker but it’s hard to imagine Morata being the solution.

The Gunners have struggled in the transfer market in the post-Arsene Wenge era with some questionable signings.

Mikel Arteta would do well to target a striker with the potential to grow at Arsenal rather than rehabilitate a struggling forward such as Morata.

