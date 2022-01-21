Antonio Conte has insisted that he isn’t concerned by reports that Arsenal want to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Serbia international over the past few months after Vlahovic’s incredible performances in the Italian top flight.

Arsenal are thought to be in the market to sign a new striker after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fell out-of-favour under Mikel Arteta earlier this season.

But the north London side have struggled to get a deal over the line for the Serbian centre-forward so far this month despite the relentless speculation.

Conte is no stranger to Vlahovic given that the Italian head coach came up against the Fiorentina man as the ex-Chelsea FC manager led Inter Milan to the Serie A title last term.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to share some fresh quotes from the Spurs boss, who was giving his verdict on Arsenal’s apparent interest in the Fiorentina man.

“You know, I don’t like to speak about players of other clubs,” Conte is quoted as saying by Romano.

“Also… if other clubs are interested in signing these players [Vlahovic and Arthur], I’m only thinking about resolving Tottenham problems.”

The 21-year-old has scored 17 times and has made two assists in 21 appearances in Serie A this season.

The Fiorentina striker has been one of the most prolific finishers in Serie A over the past couple of campaigns since his emergence at La Viola.

Former Fiorentina and Manchester City defender Micah Richards gave his endorsement of the Serbian striker last month.

“I have watched him a couple of times now,” Richards told BBC Radio Five Live in December. “He is lightning. It’s ridiculous. He has got 16 in 18 this season. His left foot is like a wand. I am telling you now, he is everything, he is everything you need.”

Vlahovic has netted 49 times in 107 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at Fiorentina.

