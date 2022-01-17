Juventus have asked Arsenal to include Thomas Partey as a makeweight in a deal for Arthur Melo, according to a report in Italy.

Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Serie A giants are open to striking a deal with Arsenal for the sale of Arthur under one condition.

The same article states that Juventus have set their sights on Arsenal’s Ghana international Partey and the Italian side want the 28-year-old included in any potential transfer deal for Arthur.

According to the same story, the Turin outfit are admirers of the former Atletico Madrid midfielder despite his mixed performances at the north London side since moving to Arsenal in 2020.

Sky Sport Italia reveal that Arsenal and Arthur have already agreed personal terms but the Gunners are still negotiating with Juventus.

The Italian media outlet write that Juve are reluctant to sell Arthur without having a replacement already lined up for the Brazilian midfielder.

Juventus are interested in Chelsea FC midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek as well as Partey, according to the report.

The report reveals Arsenal don’t want to include Partey as part of the deal considering that the Ghana international is a key member of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Partey has scored one goal in 50 games in all competitions over the past two seasons, while Melo has netted one goal in 30 games in the Italian top flight since his move to Juventus from FC Barcelona.

Author’s Verdict

It’s difficult to envisage Arsenal allowing Partey to leave less than two years after they signed the Ghanian from Atletico in £45m deal.

The Gunners need a new central midfielder but Arteta will surely be reluctant to lose a midfielder in order to bring in Arthur.

So, Arsenal will need to stump up more cash or perhaps look elsewhere to bolster the Arsenal team.

