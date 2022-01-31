Fabrizio Romano gives update on Granit Xhaka’s future at Arsenal

Granit Xhaka won’t leave Arsenal in the January transfer window, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Switzerland international’s future has been a source of debate over the past six months or so after the defensive midfielder was reportedly close to leaving the north London side in the summer.

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho was reported to be on the cusp of signing Xhaka in the 2021 summer transfer window before a deal fell through and the controversial player remained at The Emirates.

Xhaka was heavily criticised for his sending off in Arsenal’s goalless draw with Liverpool FC in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final earlier this month.

The Swiss midfielder has been linked with a January move but the transfer window is almost over so Arsenal are running out of time to strike a deal to sell the ex-Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder.

Romano revealed that Mourinho remains an admirer of Xhaka despite missing out on the Swiss midfielder last summer.

However, the Italian journalist doesn’t expect the 29-year-old to leave the Gunners in the final day of the January transfer window.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Granit Xhaka won’t leave Arsenal in the final days of the window despite rumours coming from Italy. Jose Mourinho’s a big fan and wanted him last summer – but there are no talks as things stand.”

Xhaka has made one assist in 10 appearances in the Premier League this season, earning four yellow cards and a red card.

The Switzerland international has been sent off five times in five years since moving to Arsenal from Monchengladbach in 2016 under Arsene Wenger.

Former Gunners midfielder Paul Merson admitted that Xhaka does add something to the Arsenal team despite his disciplinary record.

“He’s one of those players where I watch him and he’s plays in the games and I’m like, ‘What do you do?'” Merson told Sky Sports back in January before his sending off at Anfield.

“But when he doesn’t play, he’s missed. It’s a strange one.”

He added: “He always plays. He’ll run through brick walls for you. Yeah, he’ll make his mistakes, get his sending offs and pick up silly yellow cards, but he always plays.

“They’re a better team with him in it. I don’t want to underestimate him. That’s a compliment.”

