Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Burnley

Michael Owen is tipping Arsenal to secure a “comfortable win” against Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners will be eager to bounce back from the disappointing of losing to Liverpool FC in the League Cup semi-finals at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

Mikel Arteta missed out on the chance to win a second domestic trophy after Diogo Jota scored either side of half-time to help Liverpool FC secure a straightforward 2-0 win.

Arsenal won five games in a row before a 2-1 loss to Premier League leaders Manchester City in their last top-flight outing at the Emirates Stadium earlier this month.

The Gunners are competing with West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Burnley are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table but Sean Dyche’s side have up to four games in hand on some of their rivals in the relegation battle.

The Clarets could hoist themselves out of the bottom three if they win their games in hand but Burnley are winless in their last six Premier League outings.

Former Reds striker Owen is backing Arsenal to beat Burnley without any problems at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“This is a big game for Arsenal, who are maybe the team to beat for that fourth-placed position,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They’ve shown an improved defensive shape recently, if that can continue, they’ll pick up a lot of points.

“Burnley haven’t played a game in a couple of weeks, so they should be refreshed at least. With all the disruption in terms of players leaving and games postponed, I worry how they will come into this game though.

“I can see a comfortable win for Arsenal here, 2-0.”

Burnley have only managed to record one win in their last 18 games against Arsenal after a 1-0 victory at The Emirates in the 2020-21 season.

The Clarets are looking to secure successive victories over Arsenal in north London for the first time since 1960.

Arsenal have recorded victories in seven of their 10 home games in the Premier League this term to make a marked improvement.

Author’s Verdict

It’s hard to see past an Arsenal win here considering that Mikel Arteta’s side have been flat-track bullies this term.

The Gunners look like serious contenders for a top-four finish and beating Burnley is a requirement if Arsenal are going to pip West Ham, Spurs and Manchester United to a Champions League spot.

Although Arsenal will be without the suspended Thomas Partey in midfield, the Gunners should have too much quality for a Burnley side battling to stay in the top flight.

