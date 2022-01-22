Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Burnley

Paul Merson is backing Arsenal to coast to a 3-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League at The Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners are gearing up for this game after suffering the disappointment of being knocked out of the League Cup by Liverpool FC in the semi-finals on Thursday night.

Diogo Jota netted once in each half for Jurgen Klopp’s men as the Merseysiders sealed a 2-0 aggregate win to book their place in the final against Chelsea FC next month.

That was Arsenal’s last remaining hope of securing any silverware this season, with Mikel Arteta’s side now solely focused on trying to secure a return to the Champions League via a top-four finish.

The Gunners have been in good form in the Premier League recently, having won four of their last five games in the top flight before their 2-1 loss to Manchester City last time out.

Burnley are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, having picked up just 11 points all season and managed just one win in 17 attempts this term.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is confident that his old side will have what it takes to breeze past basement club Burnley on Sunday afternoon to reignite their hopes of a top-four finish.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “This is a big Premier League match for both teams. Burnley can’t get a game played at the moment. You look at them and think, ‘This is the year they go.’

“With so many games in hand, they’ve got to pick their matches now, and choose fixtures that are winnable.

“This is a bigger game for Arsenal than the cup game against Liverpool. They’d rather finish fourth in the league than win the cup – that’s just the way football has gone now. If you told them they’d lose to Liverpool and beat Burnley, they’d take that all day long.

“Burnley have several problems to deal with at the moment, and I can’t see anything but an Arsenal win here.”

Reflecting on the 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC in the League Cup on Thursday night, Gunners boss Arteta could not hide his disappointment at the way the tie swung in the visitors’ favour.

“It’s very disappointing because obviously when you have the final there, one game away, you have a level of excitement and you are really looking forward to it,” Arteta said after the game.

“We did everything we could to put a competitive team out. I think we had our moments in the game against a top side. In the first half certainly when we had our chances, we hit the bar, and we have to score. In the second half at the beginning it was the same thing.

“When that happens, that’s the difference. The first time they go through our halfway line, they scored a goal, with a bit of luck. That changes the tie and the second time yes, we gave the ball in a dangerous area after just regaining the ball.

“And when they attack your space between the centre back and full back with one pass, it’s extremely dangerous because they have the quality to finish the game off.”