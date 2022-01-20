Michael Owen reveals his League Cup prediction for Arsenal v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to book their spot in the League Cup final with a 2-1 victory away to Arsenal on Thursday night.

The Merseyside outfit head to north London looking to seal a win to secure their place in the showpiece against Chelsea FC next month at Wembley.

The two sides played out a goalless draw at Anfield in the first leg last week despite Arsenal having been reduced to 10 men in the first half following Granit Xhaka’s dismissal.

Arsenal had the weekend off after their north London derby showdown with Tottenham was postponed, while Liverpool FC sealed a dominant 3-0 victory over Brentford at Anfield on Sunday.

The League Cup remains as Arsenal’s final hope of winning a trophy this season after they were dumped out of the FA Cup in the third round by Nottingham Forest at the start of the month.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen feels that the visitors are simply going to have too much for Mikel Arteta’s side, as Jurgen Klopp targets a first domestic cup trophy as Reds boss.

“I have to admit, I was impressed by Arsenal’s performance last week,” Owen wrote in his column for BetVictor. “To play for so long with ten men and to hold out was frankly, an un-Arsenal type result. Liverpool were impressive against Brentford and should have scored more than the three they did.

“Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are obviously big misses, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota were bright throughout the game. I think Arsenal will have more of the ball, but Liverpool will cause a lot of problems on the break. 2-1 to Liverpool.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders was full of praise for Arsenal under Arteta following a run of form which has kept them firmly in the race for Champions League qualification this season.

“Arsenal always had really good players but, for me, they have a really good team at this moment,” Lijnders told a pre-match news conference on Wednesday. “I think credit to Mikel, they matured.

“What I like about the Arsenal game is that we wanted to surprise them with our intensity and that’s what we did until Xhaka went off. I really think that in football the only advantage exists if you go to the last minute of the game, to be honest. Before that, it’s quite even. I think Mikel did an unbelievable job. The team is a proper team.”

