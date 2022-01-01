Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to ease to a 3-1 win over Arsenal and take another step towards the Premier League title on Saturday lunchtime.

The Citizens started the weekend eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table after having strung together some excellent form in recent weeks to establish themselves as the favourites to retain the title this term.

Pep Guardiola’s men have looked formidable in recent games – and all five of the previous teams who began a new year with a lead of eight points or more went on to win the Premier League title.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have won their last four games on the spin in the top flight and are currently fourth – 15 points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

Recent history does not favour the Gunners heading into this clash. The north London side have lost their last nine league meetings with Manchester City, who have won all six of their last trips to The Emirates in all competitions.

Arsenal’s home form has been a source of encouragement for the Gunners though, and they have won their last five Premier League home games in front of the Emirates Stadium faithful.

However, former England and Liverpool FC star Owen is tipping the visitors to simply have too much for Arteta’s side, and is backing Manchester City to claim a comfortable win at The Emirates.

Writing in his regular column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Arsenal looked impressive in their last game against Norwich. No game in midweek means that they can really go into this game with confidence, and they will probably view it as a free hit.

“City weren’t at their absolute best against Brentford, but still got the win. It was another lovely finish from Phil Foden, he’s such a calm, natural finisher. No team can play brilliantly every single game, it’s the sign of champions to win when you aren’t at your best.

“This should be an open, entertaining game. Arsenal won’t sit in; they’ll try to play some good football. That should suit City though and I fancy them to get a few goals in this. I can see Arsenal scoring, but City comfortably winning.”

Arsenal will host Liverpool FC in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Thursday night. Manchester City, meanwhile, will return to action with a trip to Swindon Town in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

