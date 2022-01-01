Paul Merson states his prediction for Arsenal v Man City

Paul Merson is backing Manchester City to ease to an straightforward 3-1 victory over Arsenal at The Emirates on New Year’s Day.

The Citizens have an opportunity to move 11 points clear of second-placed Chelsea FC in the title race if Manchester City beat Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side were 1-0 winners against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday night following Phil Foden’s first-half winner.

Manchester City have scored 18 times in their last four Premier League games in victories over Leeds United, Newcastle United, Leicester City and Brentford.

The Eastlands outfit have won their last 10 games in the Premier League to establish a commanding lead over Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC in the title race.

Arsenal are currently in fourth position and four points ahead of Manchester United and West Ham United as the Gunners look to secure a return to the Champions League for next season.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won their last four games in the Premier League to build some momentum in the top-four race.

The north London side, like Manchester City, have been in rich goal-scoring form following a return of 14 goals in their last three games in all competitions.

Former Gunners midfielder Merson is backing Manchester City to record a 3-1 win against Arsenal at The Emirates on New Year’s Day.

“Arsenal are playing well at the moment but Manchester City are on another planet, so anything other than a win for the away side will come as a huge surprise to me,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“Arsenal always beat the so-called lesser teams and struggle badly against the big boys – this Premier League encounter looks like it could head in the same direction.

“I expect the Manchester City juggernaut to roll on.”

Manchester City have won five of their last six games against Arsenal in all competitions to dominate this fixture.

The Citizens eased to a 5-0 win against 10-man Arsenal back in August after Granit Xhaka’s sending off.

Emile Smith Rowe has scored four times in his last four Premier League games despite coming off the bench against West Ham, Leeds and Norwich.

Arteta has challenged Smith Rowe to continue his recent progress in the Arsenal team.

“What I know and what I expect is what he [Smith Rowe] does all the time,” Arteta told Arsenal’s website.

“He works extremely hard, he’s an extremely humble boy and he has a really special connection with this football club.

“His talent is obviously unquestionable, but he needs his team-mates, he needs his environment, he needs a cool head and he needs a very clear direction of what we wants to become. Time will tell.”

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip