Mark Lawrenson is tipping Burnley to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners were knocked out of the League Cup on Thursday night after Arsenal lost 2-0 to Liverpool FC in the second leg of their semi-final clash.

Diogo Jota scored either side of half-time to spoil Arsenal’s hopes of winning the League Cup trophy for the first time since 1992-93 when George Graham was in charge.

Arsenal remain in the hunt for a return to the Champions League and Arteta’s side are in sixth position but face competition from West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The Gunners lost 2-1 to Manchester City in their last Premier League game to end a five-game winning run for the north London side.

Burnley are sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table and three points from safety, although Sean Dyche’s side have at least two games in hand on most teams in the relegation battle.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Burnley will deny Arsenal a return to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

“Burnley are going to be playing three times a week soon to get all their games played after having so many matches postponed, and with such a small squad that is going to cause them problems down the line,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“For now, though, that is not a factor. I know losing Chris Wood to Newcastle was a blow for the Clarets, but I think they might have a point to prove here that they can cope without him.

“So I am going for a bit of a surprise result here. Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Liverpool is Arsenal’s biggest game of the week and, if they take their eye off the ball on Sunday, the Clarets could nick something.

“I am going to go for a draw because, let’s face it, Burnley are one of the Premier League’s draw experts anyway.”

Arsenal were 1-0 winners against Burnley in the return fixture back in September after Martin Odegaard scored a 30th-minute winner at Turf Moor.

The Gunners have only managed to win three of their last six games against Dyche’s side in all competitions.

Takehiro Tomiyasu will be hoping to feature in his third successive game for the first time since early December after the Japan international’s recent injury struggles.

Speaking to Arsenal’s website after their League Cup exit, Arteta gave an update on Tomiyasu’s fitness ahead of the visit of Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

“Well, he’s done incredibly,” Arteta said. “We didn’t want to play him, we had to push him because Cedric [Soares] and Callum [Chambers] were out and we didn’t have any full backs.

“The moment that he knew that he knew that he said that he would play. He didn’t have any training sessions with us, and still was willing play and compete the way he has done today.

“So I am extremely proud and grateful for the players that we have.”

