Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Man City

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester City will ease to a 3-0 victory over Arsenal at The Emirates on New Year’s Day.

The Citizens were 1-0 winners against Brentford on Wednesday night to establish an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola’s men are in a strong position thanks to a 10-game winning run in the Premier League since a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace back in October.

Manchester City have scored 18 times in their last four top-flight fixtures ahead of their trip to north London on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal are currently in fourth position and four points ahead of their closest rivals West Ham United and Manchester United in the race to secure a spot in the Champions League.

The Gunners have won their last four Premier League games to bounce back impressively from a difficult run ahead of the festive schedule.

Mikel Arteta’s side have beaten Southampton, West Ham, Leeds United and Norwich to build impressive momentum heading into the New Year.

However, BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson believes Manchester City will secure a straightforward 3-0 win over Arsenal at The Emirates on New Year’s Day.

“As much as Arsenal have improved, and as good as their home record is – only Manchester City’s is better this season – there is still a huge gulf between these two sides,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The difference is not going to be as big as it was when City beat the Gunners 5-0 at Etihad Stadium in August, but taking on the leaders is a heck of an ask for Arsenal’s young side.

“When I look at how City have been playing during their run of 10 straight league wins, I can only think this is going to be victory number 11.”

Manchester City have won their last four meetings against Arsenal, including a victory over the Gunners in the League Cup.

Arsenal’s only victory in their last six games against Manchester City was a 2-0 win in the FA Cup semi-final.

The Gunners will be without Arteta for the Premier League clash after the Spanish head coach tested positive for Covid-19.

Arteta challenged his Arsenal squad to continue to improve after their emphatic 5-0 win over Norwich on Boxing Day.

“It’s still a long long season to go ahead with a lot of unpredictable things probably that are going to happen, but we are there [in the top four],” Arteta told Arsenal’s website.

“We want to continue that and we want to continue improving and playing better and better and then let’s see where we get.

“I insist the better that we play, the better that we understand the spaces, how we have to attack, the movement, the timing, the cohesion and the execution becomes better because you get in a much better position when you enter the final third.

“When that happens and you have a clear idea of how to attack those situations and goals or goal situations will come. Then it will come down to the effectiveness of the players in their decision making.”

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip