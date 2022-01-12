Arsenal are willing to “break the bank” to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina this month in order to stop the talented striker going elsewhere in the summer, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Gunners are keen on a move for the 21-year-old forward and that the club are ready to finance a big transfer this month in order to land their man.

Vlahovic is one of Europe’s in-form strikers and the Serbian attacker has already scored 16 goals and made two assists in 20 Serie A games so far this season.

The Serbia international has been linked with a move to Arsenal lately and according to The Daily Mirror, the Gunners are ready to step up their interest this month.

The article points out that Alexandre Lacazette is out of contract in the summer and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future remains up in the air, so the Gunners are looking to bring in some attacking reinforcements.

The story also says that Arsenal are ready to make their move for Vlahovic this month, knowing that the likes of AC Milan, Juventus, Liverpool FC and Newcastle United are all interested in the striker.

Speaking last week, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that Arsenal have already approached Fiorentina about the possibility of signing Vlahovic this month – but the player himself appears to want to stay with the Serie A club until at least the end of the season.

“It’s true Arsenal have approached Fiorentina to have a negotiation for Vlahovic,” Romano said last week.

“They’re trying to find a way. They’ve got a good relationship with Fiorentina because Lucas Torreira is on loan at Fiorentina with a buy option.

“The problem is the player. That’s why it’s not at an advanced stage or close to being complete because at the moment from the player’s side and agent’s side, they’re not open to talk to Arsenal about a move in January.”

Arsenal are in League Cup action on Thursday night when they travel to Liverpool FC in the first leg of their semi-final clash.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip