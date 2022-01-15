Roy Keane reacts to Man United's collapse in 2-2 draw at Aston Villa

Roy Keane criticised Manchester United’s lack of control in midfield after their 2-2 draw with Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side at Villa Park on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first Premier League game of 2022 before a 1-0 win over Villa in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

Manchester United broke the deadlock in the sixth minute when Emiliano Martinez made a rare error to allow Bruno Fernandes to break the deadlock in Birmingham.

The Red Devils capitalised on another Villa mistake to double their advantage at the start of the second half to put Ralf Rangnick’s side in control.

Gerrard turned to his new signing Philippe Coutinho in order to provide a spark in the Villa team – and the Brazil international’s introduction changed the game.

The former Liverpool FC man played a role in Jacob Ramsey’s goal to halve the deficit with 13 minutes left to play.

Coutinho capped a perfect debut for Villa with an equaliser in the 83rd minute when the Brazilian playmaker managed to steer a finish into the net from Ramsey’s cross.

Former Manchester United captain Keane didn’t hold back in his assessment of Rangnick’s side.

“We saw the weakness in the Manchester United team – the lack of control in midfield,” Keane told Sky Sports after the 2-2 draw.

“Manchester United weren’t quite at it. Edinson Cavani was poor. I was surprised Ralf Rangnick left Cavani on for the full game.

Keane continued: “It shows their shortcomings. There is quality but there is a bit of weakness even when Manchester United are 2-0 up. You want someone to break the momentum. Someone to go down and kill the momentum. There was no aggression.

“Manchester United looked tired in the second half. Manchester United looked weak in midfield. The substitutions certainly worked for Aston Villa, not so much for Manchester United.”

The Sky Sports pundit did reserve some special praise for Villa after their comeback.

“It was a big test for Villa,” Keane added. “Credit to Villa. They fought back well.”

Match Of The Day pundit Lineker took to Twitter to react to Coutinho’s debut.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Could-tinho-believe it? He’s come on, had a hand in the first goal, and now he’s equalised.”

Coutinho returned to the Premier League last week after his move to Aston Villa from FC Barcelona.

