‘Revenge’: Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Aston Villa v Man United

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to drop more points in the Premier League against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils started 2022 with a surprise 1-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford after Joao Moutinho scored a winner with eight minutes remaining in the top-flight clash.

Manchester United bounced back from the defeat with a close-fought 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford last week.

Scott McTominay scored an eighth-minute winner before Danny Ings had an equaliser ruled out for offside in the second half of the FA Cup clash.

Manchester United will have an opportunity to close the gap between themselves and top-four rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table if they beat Villa.

Aston Villa enjoyed an initial bounce following Steven Gerrard’s appointment but the Birmingham side have lost to Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Manchester City in the league over the past month or so.

However, Villa will be buoyed by the signings of FC Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho and Everton defender Lucas Digne.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Aston Villa to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Villa Park on Saturday evening.

“Aston Villa fought brave and you could say they were a little hard done by against United in the cup last week,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“They play good football, they’re calm under pressure and they make good opportunities in front of goal. I can see this being difficult for United, going to Villa Park won’t be easy.

“Gerrard’s side will want revenge and I think they will cause United some problems.”

Aston Villa were 1-0 winners against Manchester United at Old Trafford in their Premier League meeting earlier this season.

The Birmingham side are winless in their last 22 games against Manchester United at Villa Park in the top flight.

Speaking at his press conference to provide an update on Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho, Rangnick confirmed the trio should be fit to face Villa.

“I think they will be available,” Rangnick told a pre-match press conference on Friday.

“They only trained yesterday for the first time. Cristiano yesterday, Harry the day before yesterday. We have to wait for the final session this afternoon but as it seems right now they should be available for tomorrow [Saturday].”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip