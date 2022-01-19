Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Brentford v Man United

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester United to return to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-1 away win at Brentford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of conceding two late goals in their 2-2 draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park at the weekend.

Ralf Rangnick’s side have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks and they have only won one of their last four outings in the top flight.

They are currently seventh in the table and five points adrift of the top four, but they have played two games less than fourth-placed West Ham United.

Brentford are 14th in the table and have lost four of their last five outings in the top flight to leave them 10 points off the drop zone.

Former England and Manchester United star Owen feels that the Red Devils will have too much for the home side at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I was disappointed from what I saw from Brentford against Liverpool.

“That’s now seven goals conceded in two games and despite making a good start to the league, they aren’t safe just yet. They’ve got a difficult run of games to come, and they’ll be desperate to not get dragged into the relegation fight.

“Ralf Rangnick will be gutted to not hold on to the win against Villa. They were in control of the game, so to not get the win was a blow.

“The positive would be that Bruno Fernandes looked back to his best. He’s not been up to his usual standards this season, but he took his second goal with a calm finish.

“Man United are clearly having defensive issues, so I can see them conceding here. I don’t think Brentford can score more than one though and I think United will win this. 2-1 to Man United.”

The Red Devils don’t seem to have many problems performing in front of goal away from home, with Manchester United having scored in all of their games away from Old Trafford in the Premier League so far this term.

Wednesday’s game is the first meeting between the two clubs since a League Cup second-round tie at Old Trafford way back in September 1975.

