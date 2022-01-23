‘Absolutely wonderful’: Gary Neville salutes Chelsea FC star during 2-0 win over Tottenham

Gary Neville singled out Hakim Ziyech as his man of the match after the Morocco international helped to fire Chelsea FC to a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

After a goalless first half at Stamford Bridge in which Harry Kane had a goal controversially disallowed for a foal on Thiago Silva, Ziyech broke the deadlock in the 47th minute with a superb finish into the top corner.

It was then 2-0 to the hosts in the 55th minute when Thiago Silva headed home Mason Mount’s whipped free-kick as the Blues took control of the game.

The win was an important one for Chelsea FC, and it left them in third place in the Premier League table, 10 points behind leaders Manchester City and one adrift of Liverpool FC.

Ziyech, 28, has now scored three goals and made two assists in the Premier League this season and former Manchester United star Neville was impressed by his display as he handed him the man-of-the-match award.

“It’s him [Ziyech],” Neville said on Sky Sports when choosing his man of the match.

“[He provided] the game-changing moment. That goal… absolutely wonderful. In off the underside of the bar in the end.”

Reflecting on the result as a whole, Neville added: “I don’t think they [Spurs] can have any complaints other than that moment in the first half [the disallowed goal]. But overall in terms of performance and who deserves to win, Chelsea have been better.”

Meanwhile, former England and Arsenal defender Matthew Upson was also full of praise for Ziyech following his electric performance against the Lilywhites.

“Hakim Ziyech deserves the standing ovation he’s getting and not just for his goal, it’s about his overall contribution today,” Upson said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“He’s been key to Chelsea today, he’s made clever runs, done really well coming inside on his left foot and some of his deliveries into the box have been brilliant. He’s had a really strong game.”

Ziyech will be hoping to feature more regularly in the coming weeks, with Sunday marking just his ninth start of the season in the Premier League for the south west London side.

Chelsea FC are next in action when they host Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday 5 February.

