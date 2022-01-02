Cesc Fabregas and Gary Lineker heaped praise on Mateo Kovacic for his “stunning” goal in Chelsea FC’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

Sadio Mane, who avoided a red card for an elbow on Cesar Apilicueta, broke the deadlock in the ninth minute when the Senegal international capitalised on Trevoh Chalobah’s mistake to fire into the net.

Liverpool FC were 2-0 up in the 26th minute when Mohamed Salah scored his 13th goal of the Premier League season with a superb goal after he beat Marcos Alonso for pace and produced a clever finish.

Chelsea FC, who were without Romelu Lukaku after the Belgium international’s recent comments in the media, levelled the Premier League clash when Kovacic produced a volleyed finish from outside the area in the 42nd minute.

Christian Pulisic restored parity before half-time when the United States international picked out the top corner as he exploited space on the right side of Liverpool FC’s defence.

Kovacic’s strike was the pick of the goals in the four-goal thriller in south west London – and the Croatia international’s goal caused quite a stir on Twitter.

Former Chelsea FC midfielder Fabregas took to social media to celebrate the Croatian midfielder’s impressive volley.

Fabregas wrote on Twitter: “Kova 😳😳😳😳”

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker was quick to tweet his thoughts on Kovacic’s world-class finish.

Lineker posted on the social media website: “What a stunning goal that is from @mateokovacic8. Wow!”

Chelsea FC will travel to Manchester City on Saturday 15 January before Liverpool FC will take on Brentford in their next Premier League game at Anfield the following day.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip