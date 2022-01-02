Jamie Carragher raves about Mo Salah in Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea FC

Jamie Carragher hailed Mohamed Salah as the best player in the world after the Egypt international scored in Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea FC on Sunday evening.

Sadio Mane, who was fortunate to be on the pitch after he received just a yellow card for elbowing Cesar Apzilicueta, broke the deadlock in ninth minute in south west London.

The Senegal international managed to capitalise on Trevoh Chalobah’s mistake before Mane’s powerful finish beat the Chelsea FC captain on the line.

Liverpool FC appeared to be coasting to victory when Salah collected Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass before beating Marcos Alonso for pace and lifting a finish past Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea FC managed to halve the deficit before the break when Mateo Kovacic’s stunning long-range strike deflected into the net off the woodwork.

Christian Pulisic, who missed a simple chance before Mane’s opener, equalised on the stroke of half-time when the United States international guided a finish into the roof of the net.

But Sky Sports pundit Carragher reserved special praise for Salah after the Liverpool FC forward scored his 16th goal of the season at Stamford Bridge.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “Best in the world @MoSalah #CHELIV”

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker posted his thoughts on Salah’s goal on social media as Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC dropped crucial points in the title race.

Lineker posted on Twitter: “Brilliant from @MoSalah. Absolutely brilliant.”

Salah has scored 16 times and has made nine assists in 20 games in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Premier League leaders Manchester City in their next top-flight fixture on Saturday 15 January before Liverpool FC host Brentford at Anfield a day later.

