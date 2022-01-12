Alan Shearer predicts where Chelsea FC, Arsenal will finish

Alan Shearer is tipping Chelsea FC to finish third behind champions Manchester City and Liverpool FC this season – and is backing Tottenham Hotspur to pip Arsenal to fourth place.

The England legend had previously picked Chelsea FC as his favourites to win the Premier League title this season at the start of the campaign, and although the Blues made a strong start, Thomas Tuchel’s men have fallen off the pace in recent weeks.

After a dip in the winter months, Chelsea FC find themselves second in the table and 10 points behind Pep Guardiola’s Premier League leaders as things stand.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, are third and a point behind the south west London side with a game in hand.

Arsenal have been in good form so far this season under Mikel Arteta, and the Gunners are currently fourth in the table and a point ahead of fifth-placed West Ham United.

However, Antonio Conte’s Spurs side are just two points behind the Gunners and have two games in hand over their bitter local rivals.

Former England star Shearer reckons that Manchester City will now go on to win the title ahead of Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC – and he is expecting to see Conte’s Spurs side enjoy a strong end to the season and finish fourth in front of Arsenal.

“Before a ball was kicked I did say Chelsea [to win the league] – I’m having severe doubts now,” Shearer told Optus Sport.

“The run that Man City have been on, they’ve just been relentless and Pep [Guardiola] is just incredible, the way he keeps drilling out results and getting the best out of all of those players that he’s got.

“It’s difficult with so many good players because every good player wants to play every week and how he handles that is hugely important.

“So I’ll probably have to say Man City [will win] I don’t think anyone will beat them now.

“Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea… I’ve been really impressed with Arteta and Arsenal and how he’s handled things, but [Antonio] Conte going into Spurs and with Harry Kane and Son [Heung-min] up front, I think I might say Spurs into fourth position.”

Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge at the start of the month to allow Manchester City to pull further clear at the top of the table.

Speaking after that game, Liverpool FC legend Jamie Carragher admitted that he now fully expects to see City go on and win the title.

“I think Man City will win the league,” Carragher said after the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. “I don’t see Liverpool or Chelsea cutting that gap.

“[If one of the teams had won at Stamford Bridge] the extra two points… and if Liverpool won their game in hand, as you’d probably expect them to – I think it’s Leeds at home – then you think, OK.

“[But even] six points is very tough against this Man City team. Once it goes more than that, three games you’ve got to catch up on Man City, I just don’t see it at all.”

