Chelsea FC are “pushing again” to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon this month, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Italy international joined the French club on a season-long loan deal back in August after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge by Thomas Tuchel.

However, Ben Chilwell’s knee injury – which has ruled him out of the rest of the season – has left Chelsea FC short of options on the left side of their defence, and the Blues are now trying to bring Emerson back to the club, according to Romano.

The 27-year-old Emerson has been a regular fixture in the Lyon team so far this season, scoring one goal and making one assist in 17 Ligue 1 appearances for the French side.

According to Romano, Lyon have rebuffed Chelsea FC’s initial attempts to end Emerson’s loan spell early, but the south west London side have not been discouraged and will continue to try and bring him back to Stamford Bridge this month.

The Italian reporter also claimed that it is now looking “very unlikely” that Chelsea FC will sign Lucas Digne from Everton this month.

Posting on Twitter, Romano wrote: “Chelsea are still trying to recall Emerson Palmieri as left back, Tuchel wants him. Lyon turned down first approach but Chelsea are pushing again – prepared to offer compensation.

“Lucas Digne deal now looking very unlikely. Nothing advanced. Everton ask for permanent move.”

Speaking before Chelsea FC’s FA Cup win over Chesterfield on Saturday, Blues boss Tuchel appeared to hint that the south west London side will be active in the January transfer market.

“We are in talks with the staff and the board and the scouting, checking possibilities which we would always do,” said Tuchel. “Given the fact we have some long-term injuries, we are looking into the market, but not under the very highest pressure.

“Things have to make sense for us personality wise and position wise, and also quality wise. We have options and we will check them.”

